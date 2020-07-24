Odisha reports 1,594 fresh COVID-19 cases

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha 's COVID-19 tally mounted to 22,693 with a record 1,594 fresh cases in a single day, even as the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Friday.

The state's coronavirus hotspot Ganjam district accounted for the maximum number of 732 new cases, followed by Khurda (320) and Cuttack (136), he said.

As many as 1,067 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres, the official said, adding, contact-tracing and follow-up action is underway.

"Regret to inform the demise of six COVID patients while under treatment in hospitals," the department said in a release.

Three deaths were recorded in Ganjam and one each from Rayagada, Gajapati and Bhadrak districts, the official said.

Odisha now has 8,148 active cases, while 14,393 people have recovered from the disease so far, the release said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

