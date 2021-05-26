Odisha reports 11,623 new Covid-19 cases, records 35 deaths in 24 hrs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Odisha's Covid-19 recorded 11,623 new Covid-19 cases in the span of a single day. After the recent surge in cases, the Covid-19 tally has reached 7,26,003 on Wednesday. The state has recorded 35 fatalities in 24 hours. The death toll in the coastal state has reached 2,584. The state's positivity rate stands at 6.3%, as per Health Department data.

Within the state, Khurda district, which also includes Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 2,021, followed by Cuttack with 998 fresh cases of Covid-19 and Angul which reported 823 new Covid-19 cases.

In terms of deaths, both Angul and Khurda reported five fresh fatalities each, while four deaths each were recorded in Nabarangpur and Sundergarh and three in Kendrapara.

According to the data revealed by the state, fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 1,10,373 active cases while as many as 6,12,993 people have recovered from the disease, including 11,769 on Tuesday.

In terms of testing, Odisha has thus far tested over 1.15 crore samples for COVID-19, including 69,407 on Tuesday.

