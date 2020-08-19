BHUBANESWAR : As many as 2,589 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha informed the state's Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 1,574 are from quarantine centres, while the remaining 1,015 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 67,122, while 45,315 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 21,382 active cases. A total of 372 people have died from the infection in the state.

Among the most affected districts in the state are Khurda (466), Ganjam (242), Puri (235), Cuttack (222), and Rayagada (211).

As per the Union Health Ministry, the country has seen a spike of 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has gone up to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged patients, and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

