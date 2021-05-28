Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,216 more Covid-19 cases in a single day. The total number of cases after the surge has now reached 7,39,955 on Friday. The state reported 33 fatalities in the span of a day. The death toll in the state has reached 2,651, according to data revealed by a health official.

The official revealed that 4,041 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 3,175 infections were detected during contact tracing.

On a positive note, the number of fresh infections dropped below 10,000 for the second consecutive day this month. However, the testing of samples also dipped due to the havoc wreaked by cyclone Yaas in the coastal state.

Cuttack reported the highest number of new cases at 1,091, followed by Khurda (809) and Kendrapara (487).

Angul district recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at five, followed by four in Sundergarh and three each in Boudh, Kalahandi, Khurda and Keonjhar.

Odisha now has 1,02,072 active cases, while 6,35,179 people have thus far recovered from the disease, including 11,551 on Thursday.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state has tested over 1.15 crore samples for COVID-19 to date, including 43,768 on Thursday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.38 per cent, as per Health Department data.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed all the district authorities to conduct health check-up of all the evacuees as well as officials involved in the cyclone relief, restoration and rehabilitation.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra directed the collectors of 12 districts affected by cyclone Yaas to closely monitor the health conditions of the people evacuated to safety and the officials who were on duty to mitigate the calamity.

A total of 7.5 lakh people were evacuated and over 1 lakh officials were engaged in disaster management.

The health check-up will be conducted in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Khurda districts.

"As the families in the cyclone shelters are now returning to their homes and the restoration work will also be completed over time, it is important that the concerned persons should be closely monitored for COVID symptoms over the coming weeks," an order issued by the Health Department said.

The additional chief secretary asked officials concerned to be vigilant during surveillance of families returning from cyclone shelters and people engaged in restoration work.

"Such people (those participating in cyclone management and evacuees) should also be sensitised to monitor their own health. In case of any symptoms, they should be immediately isolated and tested for COVID-19," Mohapatra said. PTI AAM ACD ACD

