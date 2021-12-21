Odisha reports first cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant

Odisha reports first cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) confirmed the existence of the variant in the two patients after conducting the genome sequencing of 12 samples
Odisha on Tuesday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus with two returnees from Nigeria and Qatar testing positive, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials.
The returnee from the African country is fully vaccinated, and all his contacts have tested negative, said Cuttack district Covid-19 nodal officer Umesh Ray.
Both the patients are admitted to a hospital and stable.
Ray informed that since the outbreak of the latest variant, 8,800 people arrived in Odisha from different countries, including 1,600 from “at-risk" nations.
“It was expected that Omicron would make its way to the state. However, there is no need to panic as the new variant has mild symptoms on the patients," he said.
India has detected over 200 cases of the Omicron variant so far.
