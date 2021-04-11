{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 1,379 new cases in a single day which is the highest spike of Covid numbers in this year for the state. After the addition of new cases, the tally has reached 3,49,561.

According to a PTI report, the new cases were mostly sourced from zones that have already been quarantined. The report suggests 808 new cases were reported from quarantine centres and 571 were detected during contact tracing.

The maximum new cases were recorded in the Sundargarh district which has 317 new cases, followed by Khurda with 158 cases, Nuapada with 90 cases and Sambalpur with 86 new cases.

However, there was no death reported on due to Covid-19 since Saturday. The total remained at 1,926. In terms of total case load, the state has 7,979 active cases and 3,39,603 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

According to the report, the state has conducted over 93.70 lakh sample tests so far which includes 31,651 on Saturday. The positivity rate has reached and the positivity rate stands at 3.73%.

Earlier, Odisha decided to seal its border with Chhattisgarh due to high number of new cases. The report cited an official saying, the state government has intensified checking and patrolling exercise at its border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government has also appointed a few senior bureaucrats as observers in some districts to monitor the Covid situaion in the affected areas.

