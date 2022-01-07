Odisha on Thursday reported its first and the country's second Omicron-related death. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday had confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

The first Omicron death in Odisha was confirmed by CDMO, Balangir, Dr Snehalata Sahu. The deceased, a 50 year old woman, was suffering from a brain stroke. She was admitted to Burla Medical College where she tested COVID positive. She died on December 27, 2021.

Her sample was sent for genome sequencing. The report of the test, which came after her death, was Omicron positive.

Dr Sahu further informed that after the detection of Omicron death, the district administration and the health department rushed to her native village Agalpur for contact tracing. Further testing of the contacts is underway.

