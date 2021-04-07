The Government of Odisha has urged for 15 to 20 lakh advance doses of coronavirus vaccine - Covishield - from the Centre.

Additional chief secretary (Health and Family Welfare) of the state Odisha, PK Mohapatra wrote a letter to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging for additional doses of the vaccine to ensure that the planned vaccination sessions are conducted smoothly in the coming days.

In the letter, Mohapatra said, "Odisha has already administered more than 35.67 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and Citizens 45 years & above, Since 1 st April 2021, the average vaccination coverage of the State is more than 2.31 lakh per day."

"As on April 6th, we have stock of 3, 47,180 doses of Covishield and 1,36,820 doses of Covaxin vaccine with peripheral Cold Chain Points. Presently, there is NIL stock of Covishield vaccine in all Regional & District vaccine stores in the State," the letter read.

"In addition to this, State has received 3, 49,130 doses of Covishield on Tuesday which will be distributed soon. With the available stock in the State and the current trend of vaccination coverage by the districts, we can conduct vaccination sessions in the State for another three days only. After that, there will be stock out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State," it added.

"As this will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay vaccination of more vulnerable persons, especially in view of the rising Covid cases the State, I would like to reiterate that at least 15 to 20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine may kindly be allocated to Odisha immediately for conducting planned session smoothly in coming days," said Mohapatra in the letter.

Earlier today, Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Health of Odisha told news agency ANI, "In Odisha, the situation is not that grave but the second wave is moving fast. Specific instructions have been given to the districts where cases are rising. We have asked all govt hospitals to keep Covid beds ready for any emergency."

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce Covid protocol

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a 10-day special drive to strictly enforce the Covid-19 safety protocol.

Patnaik reviewed the situation in the state arising out of the increasing incidence of novel coronavirus two days ahead of the scheduled one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no place for complacency as valuable lives are at stake, he said and instructed the director general of police to deploy police personnel in large numbers across the state during the 10-day drive to strictly enforce the COVID safety protocol.

The new wave of COVID-19 virus seems to be more infectious and might create a devastating situation if we do not take it seriously Patnaik said cautioning the officials and stressed on strict enforcement of COVID 19 norms at the institutional and individual levels.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to be alert, follow the COVID-19 norms and cooperate with the governments enforcement machinery, the officials said. There is resurgence of COVID-19 virus across the globe and Many states of our country are also witnessing spikes in the proliferation of the disease. We have been observing an increasing trend in the virus spread in recent weeks within Odisha as well, Patnaik said. An on-the-spot assessment by senior officers will help in tackling the spread of the infection, he said.

Patnaik asked the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary to the department of health and family welfare to rush senior officials to the western Odisha districts.

On April 3, the Odisha government announced that Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays for sanitisation from April 4 in view of increasing cases of COVID-19.

On April 5, the Odisha government imposed a night curfew in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri between 10 pm and 5 am in view of rising COVID cases.

Odisha on Monday reported 571 new cases, as per the State Health Department.

