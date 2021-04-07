The chief minister also appealed to the people to be alert, follow the COVID-19 norms and cooperate with the governments enforcement machinery, the officials said. There is resurgence of COVID-19 virus across the globe and Many states of our country are also witnessing spikes in the proliferation of the disease. We have been observing an increasing trend in the virus spread in recent weeks within Odisha as well, Patnaik said. An on-the-spot assessment by senior officers will help in tackling the spread of the infection, he said.