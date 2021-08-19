Odisha Speaker SN Patro today said that coronavirus (RT-PCR) negative report is must for all, including lawmakers for entering the Assembly which commences its monsoon session from 1 September.

Apart from MLAs, Covid-19 tests will also be held for all the Assembly employees and its ministerial staff, as per a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Patro during the day.

The speaker also said that the legislators, their drivers and personal staff, and employees of the House will go for the RT-PCR test from 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM on August 29, 30 and 31 in the Assembly premises.

MLAs and employees of the Assembly who test negative will be allowed to enter the Assembly, he said.

Legislators, their personal staff and the Assembly secretariat employees who did not receive even a single dose of the vaccine will not be permitted to enter the House, official sources said.

The MLAs will be provided with face masks, sanitiser and gloves daily during the monsoon session, the sources added. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been given the task to sanitise the Assembly premises. The monsoon session will be held from September 1 to September 9, he said.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,98,187 on Thursday as 1,041 more people, including 128 children and adolescents, tested positive for the infection, while 68 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 7,154, a health official said.

Though the daily count had remained below 1,000 for three consecutive days from Monday, it rose to 1,041 in the last 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) also witnessed an increase to 1.57 per cent from 1.43 per cent on Wednesday, the official said.

