Odisha's COVID-19 active tally reaches 26,826

ODISHA : Odisha has reported 2,752 fresh cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 26,826, said State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 1,708 patients have been sent under quarantine, while 2,519 people have recovered from the virus.

Out of these 2,75 cases, Jajpur reported the highest number of cases (217), followed by Ganjam (212), Koraput (174).

India in the last 24 hours reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

