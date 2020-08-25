Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Odisha's COVID-19 active tally reaches 26,826
Migrant workers from Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 active tally reaches 26,826

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST ANI

  • Odisha has reported 2,752 fresh cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 26,826
  • Among the new cases, 1,708 patients have been sent under quarantine, while 2,519 people have recovered from the virus

ODISHA : Odisha has reported 2,752 fresh cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 26,826, said State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

Odisha has reported 2,752 fresh cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 26,826, said State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 1,708 patients have been sent under quarantine, while 2,519 people have recovered from the virus.

Among the new cases, 1,708 patients have been sent under quarantine, while 2,519 people have recovered from the virus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Out of these 2,75 cases, Jajpur reported the highest number of cases (217), followed by Ganjam (212), Koraput (174).

India in the last 24 hours reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated