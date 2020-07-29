Home >News >India >Odisha's COVID-19 cases stand at 29,175
Migrants from Odisha being screened (ANI)
Migrants from Odisha being screened (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 03:57 PM IST ANI

Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus cases to 29,175

ODISHA : Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus cases to 29,175.

As per the data released by the state health department, there are 10,919 active cases in the state and 18,061 patients have recovered from the disease.

159 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. 36 patients have died due to other reasons.

48,513 new COVID-19 cases and 768 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 15,31,669, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

