Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 81,479

ODISHA : Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the State's Information and Public Relations Department.

At present, there are 26,602 active cases and 54,405 patients have recovered from the virus across the state.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 419 after 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 60,909 samples were tested for COVID-19 that include 7,490 RT-PCR, 53,295 samples via Antigen testing, and 124 samples via Truenat testing.

The number of samples tested cumulatively across the state has reached 13,63,620.

India recorded 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to over 31 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. The country's total coronavirus count has surged to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 836 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated