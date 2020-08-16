Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 60,050 with record 2,924 fresh cases

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha's COVID-19 tally jumped to 60,050 on Sunday with a record 2,924 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 343, a health department official said.

Four deaths were reported from Khurda and Ganjam districts and one each from Bhadrak, Bolagir, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Sonepur, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of Ten #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Odisha now has 18,929 active cases, while 40,727 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Khurda reported the maximum of 488 new cases followed by 318 in Ganjam, 200 in Jajpur, 189 in Cuttack, 161 in Sundergarh, 142 in Nayagarh, 136 in Mayurbhanj, 127 in Balasore, 116 in Rayagada and 107 in Bhadrak.

The remaining districts recorded below-100 positive cases, the official said.

A total of 1,815 cases were detected from quarantine centres, and as many as 1,109 people tested positive during contact-tracing, he said.

The state conducted a record number of 52,795 tests on Saturday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 9,08,508, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated