ODISHA : Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 13,000 mark with 595 fresh cases, while three persons succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 64 in the state, a health department official said on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus patients rose to 13,121 in the state, he said, adding that as many as 390 patients recovered from the infection taking the tally of cured persons to 8,750, which is 66.68% of the total number of cases.

The fatality rate in Odisha stands at 0.48% as the death toll mounted to 64, the official said.

The official informed that three men, aged 56, 50 and 65 years, died of the infection at a hospital in Ganjam district, the worst-hit district in Odisha.

"Regret to inform of the demise of three COVID-19 positive cases while under treatment in hospital," the official said.

The 56-year-old deceased was a diabetic, while the 65- year-old man was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, he said.

Of the 64 deaths reported, Ganjam accounted for 39 deaths, while nine deaths were reported from Khurda, six from Cuttack, two from Puri and one each from Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundergarh.

"Two COVID-19 patients, aged 50 and 57 years, also died but the causes of their deaths were head injury (polytrauma) and acute encephalomyelitis, respectively," the official said.

The number of coronavirus patients who died of "non- COVID reasons" increased to 20, he said.

Of the 595 new cases, 394 were detected from quarantine centres across the state, while 201 were found through contact-tracing exercises.

The fresh cases were detected in 21 different districts of the state.

Ganjam reported the highest of 230 cases followed by Jajpur (97), Khurda (76), Koraput (44), Malkangiri (36), Gajapati (20) and Mayurbhanj (14). Eleven cases each were reported from Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack, 10 from Puri, eight Sundargarh, five each from Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh, four from Kalahandi, three each from Baragarh and Keonjhar, two each from Kendrapada, Sambalpur and Rayagada and one from Balangir.

With new cases, fresh recoveries and fatalities, Odisha now has 4,287 active cases, while 8,750 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state health department has so far conducted 3,34,527 tests, the official added.

With a surge of cases in the first 12 days of July, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to people to make wearing of masks a part of their daily life to remain safe from the pandemic. He also urged people to maintain discipline and precaution at personal levels to ensure their safety.

The total number of people admitted in hospital isolation also increased to 4,677.

"There are adequate ICU beds available in COVID hospitals across the state. Presently, the overall bed occupancy in ICU is only 36%. For Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city area, ICU beds are available in Ashwini COVID Hospital," the state health and family welfare department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the state capital of Bhubaneswar on Sunday registered a huge spike in COVID-19 cases with 64 fresh cases. With 64 new infections, the total number of cases in Bhubaneswar surged to 704 of which 368 are active cases.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday announced to lift the extended shutdown which was earlier imposed in the city due to a sudden rise in coronavirus cases last week. The city reported nine new cases on Sunday.

After reviewing the current situation, the CMC has decided to lift the shutdown restrictions imposed in the city from Monday, a notification said, adding that weekend shutdowns on Saturdays and Sundays will continue in the city till July 31.

The district administration of Malkangiri in a notification enforced stricter lockdown in Malkangiri Municipality and Balimela Notified area. Only essential commodities like vegetable and fruit vendors, grocery and medicine shops, agriculture operations will be allowed and all other shops and activities will remain closed from July 13 to July 19, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

