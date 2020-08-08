Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000-mark with 1,643 fresh

BHUBANESWAR : The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 44,000-mark on Saturday with 1,643 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 259 as 12 more people succumbed to the disease, a Health Department official said.

The coronavirus tally in the state now stands at 44,193, he said.

The coronavirus tally in the state now stands at 44,193, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Khurda, while one each from Balasore, Bargarh, Gajapati and Sundargarh districts, the official said.

"Regret to inform the demise of 12 COVID positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals," he said.

The fresh cases were detected in 28 of the state's 30 districts.

Of the new cases, 1,018 were reported from different quarantine centres, while 625 were found due to contact- tracing exercises.

The districts reporting high number of new cases include Ganjam (274), Khurda (274), Rayagada (136) and Sundargarh (108).

The state government has tested 6,34,090 samples for the disease so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusOdisha