Home >News >India >Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000-mark with 1,643 fresh
FILE PHOTO: A woman gets a free coronavirus disease swab testing

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000-mark with 1,643 fresh

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST PTI

  • There are total 44,193 cases of Covid-19 in the state while the death toll reached the mark of 259 with 12 more casualties
  • The fresh cases were detected in 28 of the state's 30 districts

BHUBANESWAR : The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 44,000-mark on Saturday with 1,643 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 259 as 12 more people succumbed to the disease, a Health Department official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 44,000-mark on Saturday with 1,643 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 259 as 12 more people succumbed to the disease, a Health Department official said.

The coronavirus tally in the state now stands at 44,193, he said.

The coronavirus tally in the state now stands at 44,193, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Khurda, while one each from Balasore, Bargarh, Gajapati and Sundargarh districts, the official said.

"Regret to inform the demise of 12 COVID positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals," he said.

The fresh cases were detected in 28 of the state's 30 districts.

Of the new cases, 1,018 were reported from different quarantine centres, while 625 were found due to contact- tracing exercises.

The districts reporting high number of new cases include Ganjam (274), Khurda (274), Rayagada (136) and Sundargarh (108).

The state government has tested 6,34,090 samples for the disease so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

