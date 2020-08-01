Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 33,479 with record 1,602 new cases in a day

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 33,479, while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities, a health department official said.

The deaths were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati and Sundergarh districts, he said.

The deaths were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati and Sundergarh districts, he said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, has so far accounted for 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda 25, the official said.

Of the new cases, 993 people were detected positive from quarantine centres, he said, adding, contact-tracing and follow-up action have been initiated.

The districts reporting high number of fresh cases include Ganjam (308), Khurda (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108).

Odisha now has 12,736 active cases, while 20,518 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the department said.

