Odisha's Ganjam imposes complete lockdown till 30 June amid rising covid cases

BHUBANESWAR : The Ganjam district in Odisha has been placed under complete lockdown till June 30 to curb the transmission of coronavirus, said district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday.

The lockdown restrictions in the district will be in force from 12.00 pm to 7.00 am everyday till June 30, Kulange informed.

However, there will be relaxation for public from 7.00 am to 12.00 noon everyday. The essential services will be available during the period.

"Total lockdown be followed in Ganjam from today onwards up to June 30. Till today there has been no community spread of COVID-19 in the district. We have to prevent the future community transmission. Please cooperate. Essential services will be allowed between 7am and 12 noon," tweeted the Ganjam collector.

The movement of buses, cars and auto-rickshaws will be restricted.

While public without proper reason will not be allowed to come out of their homes after 12 pm, vehicle from railway station, airport will continue to ply as per standard operating procedures.

Besides, the weekend shutdown imposed by the state government in 11 districts will continue in the district prohibiting the movement of the public on roads on Saturdays and Sundays till June 30, Kulange said.

Odisha has so far reported 11 COVID-19 deaths, the latest from Ganjam district after a 50-year male who had tested positive for the coronavirus succumbed to the disease.

"Regret to report that a 50-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," said the health department on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,909 in Odisha as 186 more persons tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

They include 13 NDRF, ODRAF, and fire service personnel who had returned from West Bengal after cyclone Amphan restoration work.





