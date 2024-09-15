Odisha: Schools, colleges in Bhubaneswar closed on Tuesday, September 17, for PM Modi’s Subhadra Yojana event

The Odisha government on Sunday declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the Bhubaneswar metropolitan area on Tuesday for PM Narendra Modi's visit. The prime minister will launch the Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar on 17 September.

Accordingly in a notification, the chief minister's office said, “For this, there will be a huge public meeting in Bhubaneswar. In view of this, the state government has decided that all the schools and colleges of Bhubaneswar will be completely closed on that day and the government offices will be closed for the first half of the day”

The government issued an order assigning at least 50 Odisha Administrative Service officers to the Women and Child Development Department. Their task is to manage the crowd during the PM's event at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on September 17. The ruling BJP has been planning to make the PM Modi's visit to Odisha for the launch of the 'Subhadra' yojana a grand affair.

“The services of the senior OAS officers are placed under the disposal of the W&CD department to be entrusted for crowd management etc. during the visit of the prime minister to Odisha on September 17 for mega launching of 'Subhadra' yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar,” said the order issued by General Administration and Public Grievance department said.

SPG personnel have already reached Odisha’s state capital for the PM’s programmes, an official said.

Janata Maidan declared as ‘no flying zone’ and ‘no drone zone’ The state government has declared Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar as ‘no flying zone’ and ‘no drone zone’ in view of Modi’s visit.

The PM will launch the scheme at Janata Maidan between 12 noon to 1 pm on Tuesday, the official said, and further added, “The Odisha Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the venue.”

Ahead of the PM’s visit, a high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP and IGPs were also present there.