Schools in Odisha have reopened for classes 10 to 12 following relaxations in Covid curbs due to decline in fresh infection cases in over a month. On the first day of reopening of schools, Bhubaneswar's University High school Principal informed the news agency that parent consent letter was mandatory for all students coming to school. "Seats have been fixed for each student as per COVID protocol," she said.

On 17 July, Principal Secretary in Department of School and Mass Education Satyabrata Sahu said that the government had decided to begin physical classes for 10th and 12th from July 26. He, however, said that attending physical classes will be students' decision. Online classes will continue for the rest including 10th and 12th, he had said.

Bhubaneswar | Schools reopen for Class 10th to Class 12th in Odisha as COVID restrictions eased in the state.



Parent consent letter is mandatory for all students coming to school. Seats have been fixed for each student as per COVID protocol: Principal, University High school

Before this, the government had asked all of its departments and subordinate offices to function with full strength of employees. The direction was given as the Covid situation had slightly improved in the state. The order was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

"Most of the employees are now fully vaccinated and are required mandatorily to attend office regularly. In case any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason(s), he/she must apply for an exemption to the Head of the office," the order said.

On receipt of such applications, the concerned head of the office will consider it on a case-to-case basis. Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office and their absence will be treated as willful, said the order.

All state government offices will remain closed on Saturdays. The government offices and employees have been asked to take all precautionary measures to prevent spread of infection.

"In case of detection of COVID infection cases in any office, the protocol issued by the GA&PG department shall be followed and be reported to the concerned head of the office," it said.

