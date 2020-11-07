Odisha schools to remain closed till 31 December amid Covid-19 pandemic

All schools in Odisha will remain closed till 31 December this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha government said.

The Government of Odisha has decided to not reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year, according to an official notice.

Apprehensive about a possible second coronavirus wave may hit the country mid- December, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department in a notification said: "The state government does hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till 31 December 2020."

Although, the exams, evaluation and administrative activities will be permitted in the school and online and distance learning will continue in the schools, reports news agency ANI. Teaching or non-teaching staff may be called to schools for online teaching and telecounselling outside the containment zones in the state.

With agency inputs

