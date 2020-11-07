Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Odisha schools to remain closed till 31 December amid Covid-19 pandemic
Although, the exams, evaluation and administrative activities will be permitted in the school and online and distance learning will continue in the schools.

Odisha schools to remain closed till 31 December amid Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Odisha govt has decided to not reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year

All schools in Odisha will remain closed till 31 December this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha government said.

All schools in Odisha will remain closed till 31 December this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha government said.

The Government of Odisha has decided to not reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year, according to an official notice.

The Government of Odisha has decided to not reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year, according to an official notice.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Apprehensive about a possible second coronavirus wave may hit the country mid- December, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department in a notification said: "The state government does hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till 31 December 2020."

Although, the exams, evaluation and administrative activities will be permitted in the school and online and distance learning will continue in the schools, reports news agency ANI. Teaching or non-teaching staff may be called to schools for online teaching and telecounselling outside the containment zones in the state.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.