OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha seals border with Chhattisgarh amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the government on Saturday sealed its border with Chhattisgarh and intensified patrolling along the interstate boundary.

Districts bordering Chhattisgarh have registered a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, prompting the administration to issue an order asking people from the neighbouring state to furnish their COVID-negative reports for entry to the state, senior officials said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, who visited the western districts of Kalahandi and Nuapada during the day, asked officials to reinitialise awareness campaigns, and take strict action against people if they fail to abide by the health protocols, despite requests and warnings.

"Do not show any mercy to offenders of COVID-19 protocols, after holding awareness campaigns for two to three days. Let people understand that wearing face mask is mandatory to avoid spread of infection," the chief secretary said at a review meeting in Nuapada district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has, meanwhile, ordered the administration to double the penalty rate for not wearing masks. People will have to cough up 2,000 for the first two violations, and fine would go up to 5,000 for subsequent transgressions.

Official sources said the COVID-19 situation in Nuapada district, bordering Chhattisgarh, has been categorised as "critical", after infections there recorded a five-fold jump over the past four days.

Mohapatra, along with senior officials, checked treatment facilities in the two districts, and gave assurances that steps are being taken to increase beds in ICUs and ramp up clinical examination.

The sources also said that migrant workers, who had returned to their place of work after the COVID situation improved across the country, are coming back in hordes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Some of the hundreds of house boats that have been lying anchored in the backwaters for months after tourism activity was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in AlappuzhaPremium Premium

Tourism industry in Kerala stares at another crisis as Covid cases spike

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine, at LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, India. Premium Premium

Get vaccinated for extra rebate in property tax: North Delhi mayor

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST
Mathura: Devotees at Bankey Bihari Temple, amid a surge in coronavirus cases countrywide, at Vrindavan in Mathura district.Premium Premium

Mathura: People without face masks will not be allowed to enter temples, says DM

1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
This undated image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al MaktoumPremium Premium

UAE hasn't provided Princess Latifa's 'proof of life': UN

2 min read . 06:26 AM IST

State labour minister Sushant Singh said arrangements were being made for the returnees.

"Migrants are returning to Odisha from some highly- infected states. All district administrations have been asked to keep Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) ready at the entry points to meet any eventuality. A detailed guideline for migrant workers will be issued soon, the minister stated.

Odisha on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike in 2021 with as many as 1,374 people testing positive for the infection, which further pushed the tally to 3,48,182, the health department said.

Two fresh fatalities in the coastal state raised the toll to 1,926, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout