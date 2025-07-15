Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries; CM Mohan Majhi vows strictest punishment against culprits

Balasore: The second-year Integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, who set herself ablaze after alleged sexual harassment by a professor, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, following three days of fighting for her life, the hospital said. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi vowed action against the culprits.

The 22-year-old student took the extreme step on Saturday over alleged inaction against the professor. The student suffered 95 per cent burns and was in intensive care for three days before passing away. Expressing grief over the student's death, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all culprits in the case will face the strictest punishment under law.

The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. She was undergoing treatment in the ICU, Department of Burn Centre, according to officials.

"The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 pm on July 14," the Department of Burn Centre stated.

‘Government stands with family’ In a post on X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved."

"I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss. I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, who was at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to participate in its fifth convocation ceremony, paid an unscheduled visit to the burn and plastic surgery department on Monday evening and enquired about the student's condition.