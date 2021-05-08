Odisha sends 7,723MT of oxygen to 10 states, including Delhi

NEW DELHI : The Odisha government on Saturday said it has increased its supply of oxygen, and within 16 days, sent 7,723MT of medical oxygen to 10 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“A total of 421 containers carrying 7,722.75MT of medical oxygen have been escorted so far from the four industrial districts of the state by Odisha Police and more are leaving today," said Y. K. Jethwa, an additional director general of police in the state.

Jethwa, who is also the nodal officer overseeing the logistics for the transportation of oxygen, said Odisha Police is ensuring that there is no delay in loading and transporting oxygen, and the lifesaving gas is going to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

As many as 174 containers were despatched from Rourkela with 3,280.922MT of medical oxygen, followed by 101 tankers from Jajpur with 2,106.312MT. Similarly, 44 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 733.202 MT, and 102 from Dhenkanal with 1,602.32 MT of oxygen to 10 states so far.

The state government has established a dedicated green corridor with round-the-clock monitoring for oxygen movement from the steel plants of these four industrial districts and regions.

Of the total oxygen sent, 125 tankers with almost 2,555 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 111 tankers with 1,875 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Besides, Haryana received 1,053.46 MT of oxygen, Madhya Pradesh 656.78MT, Uttar Pradesh 588.49MT and Maharashtra has got 388.68 MT of oxygen.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh has received 274.46 MT, and Tamil Nadu has got 202 MT of medical oxygen. Delhi and Punjab have received just 70.7 MT and 58.22Mt of oxygen from Odisha so far.

Hospitals have been grappling with an acute shortage of oxygen, which has caused death of several covid-19 patients. In big cities, including in Delhi, hospitals have sent SOS messages seeking the government’s help in procuring oxygen; the crisis became so severe that even the courts have asked relevant governments, including the Union government, to step up their work.

"Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting oxygen so as to promptly serve thousands of patients in needy states," Jethwa said.

Odisha's response came after chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a few of his state counterparts, on 22 April and offered them help with oxygen. Besides, the Union government, especially the steel ministry led by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is in touch with all steel companies and with the Odisha administration.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.