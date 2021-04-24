Odisha sends over 200 tonne of oxygen to different states

The oxygen tankers have already been dispatched to cities like Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur and few more tankers will go to other cities, sources in the state government said. Some of them have been airlifted from the Bhubaneswar airport after they were procured from industrial towns of the states and the state police is making way for oxygen tankers without any hindrance.

