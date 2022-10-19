Odisha: Seven districts on alert amid cyclone forecast2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:55 PM IST
Odisha has alerted its coastal districts to do preparations for the possible cyclone in the coming week
Odisha has alerted its coastal districts to do preparations for the possible cyclone in the coming week
Amid the cyclone warning in Bay of Bengal, Odisha government on Wednesday put its seven coastal districts on alert. The districts which are more prone to the potential cyclone are kept on alert.