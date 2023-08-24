Odisha: Several babies named 'Chandrayaan' to celebrate India's Moon mission success1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Following India's Moon mission success, several babies, born in Odisha's Kendrapara district, were named 'Chandrayaan' by their parents in celebration of the achievement. At least four babies, three boys and a girl, who were born in the Kendrapara district hospital on Wednesday evening, were named Chandrayaan