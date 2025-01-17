A coal hopper collapsed at Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited in Rajgangpur, Odisha, trapping several workers under debris. Police and officials are on-site, with concerns of potential fatalities.

Several workers are feared to be trapped under debris after a large coal hopper, a heavy iron structure, collapsed inside a cement factory in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh district, Odisha, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited factory. Police have been deployed at the accident spot {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sundargarh MLA Rajen Ekka said there are reports suggesting that some people may have lost their lives in the incident. As per PTI several abourers were working near the site when the incident took place.

However, neither the company nor the police were sure how many workers were trapped under the debris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MLA Rajen Ekka told "An accident took place in Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited. We rushed to the factory as soon as we got the information. All the officials from the administration DIG, SP, sub-collector are inside the factory. We are here to help people. Reports are coming that there have been some deaths in the incident. We want that factory manager, shift in-charge and safety in-charge should be arrested and interrogated. People should be compensated, and treatment should be provided."