The incident, which left everyone in shock, sparked a statewide outrage. It was also condemned in the Odisha Assembly.

A gruesome act of animal cruelty came to light in the Ganjam district of Odisha, where a theatre actor playing the role of a demon in Ramayana killed a pig on stage, ripped open its stomach and ate its raw meat in full public view. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The theatre actor, identified as 45-year-old Bimbadhar Gouda and one of the organisers of the play, was arrested by the police for cruelty to animals and violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The gruesome incident, which left everyone in shock, sparked a statewide outrage. On Monday, the Odisha Assembly condemned it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shocking incident took place in Ralab village within the Hinjili police station limits of Ganjam district on November 24.

"We have registered a case against the theatre actor who killed the pig and ate its meat in the theatre and arrested him," said Hinjili police station inspector-in-charge Srinibas Sethy.

To attract the audience, the theatre group displayed snakes while the actor brutally ripped open the stomach of a live pig with a sharp knife, which was tied to the ceiling of the stage and ate some of the organs in full public view, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ruling BJP members Babu Singh and Sanatan Bijuli strongly condemned the incident in the state Assembly.

Action was taken against the duo after videos of the incident went viral on social media. Animal rights activists also condemned the shocking incident and called for strong action against the accused.

"We are also looking for the persons who displayed snakes in the theatre. They will also be arrested soon," Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A group of villagers organised the play on the occasion of Kanjianal Yatra.