Odisha shocker! College student gang-raped, boyfriend tied up at famed Gopalpur beach; 4 minors among 10 arrested

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at the famed Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district of Odisha. Ten people, including four minors, were detained on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the heinous incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival.

The victim in her complaint alleged that when she and her friend were sitting at an isolated place on the beach, a group of 10 people approached them, rounded up her boyfriend and took turns to rape her.

“Initially, seven people were detained for interrogation. Later, all 10 accused were arrested,” a police officer told PTI.

The accused were nabbed while they were trying to flee to another state, he added.

SP Saravana Vivek M said: “While three people raped the woman in turns, seven others were providing them protection.”

“A special police team has been formed to probe the case. Police will request the court to treat the minors as adults as they were involved in a heinous crime,” he said.

The woman's medical examination has been conducted.

The victim lived in a private mess along with three other women.

Horrific incident sent shockwaves across state The horrific incident has sent shockwaves across the state as tourists from far-off places visit the Gopalpur beach.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said she has spoken to SP Saravana Vivek M and has ordered a thorough probe and necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik termed the incident "deeply shocking".

"The news of the gang rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned. The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned," he said.