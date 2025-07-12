Odisha shocker: Student sets herself on fire over sexual harassment by teacher

The incident took place in the afternoon after the woman met the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, Dilip Ghosh. She had earlier lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, who is also the head of the department and demanded action against him

Livemint
Published12 Jul 2025, 07:14 PM IST
In the incident, another male student also sustained burnt injuries while trying to save her. Photo: X
In the incident, another male student also sustained burnt injuries while trying to save her. Photo: X

In a tragic incident, a female student on Saturday allegedly set herself on fire in the college campus in Balasore district of Odisha after lodging a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in the afternoon after the woman met the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, Dilip Ghosh. She had earlier lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, who is also the head of the department and demanded action against him.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Live-in partner kills 40-year-old woman, dumps body in garbage

In the incident, another male student also sustained burnt injuries while trying to save her.

According to the police, both the students were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore. Later, the woman was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Protest against the accused teacher

The woman was a second-year student of the Integrated B.Ed programme in the college. She had also staged a protest in the college campus for one week demanding action against the accused teacher, said the police.

After the incident, Principal Dilip Ghosh said: "The student had come to me and wanted action against the teacher. I counselled her as she looked tense. She had lodged a complaint on June 30 and an internal complaint committee (ICC) inquiry was going on."

Meanwhile, the police have detained the accused teacher at Sahadevkhunta Police Station in Balasore.

According to her friends, the woman student was under severe mental stress for the past several days over the alleged harassment by the head of the department.

Her agony was compounded as neither the college authority nor the police took any action against the accused teacher, they said.

The tragic incident has sparked tension in the college campus.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

 

Also Read | ‘Disgusting…,’ Mahua Moitra slams TMC colleagues over gangrape comment

Meanwhile, Balasore MLA Manas Dutta visited the hospital and said: "The health condition of the woman student is critical. Our first priority is to save her life."

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaOdisha shocker: Student sets herself on fire over sexual harassment by teacher
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.