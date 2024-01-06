Odisha shocker: Wife kills self after hospital says her husband died in AC blast, now says he is alive
The charred body given to the wife of one of the AC technicians – injured during an AC explosion at a hospital in Odisha – didn't belong to him and he is still undergoing treatment.
Medical negligence cases are not new in Odisha, as a new incident took place in the state capital where a young, grief-stricken wife died by suicide a day after cremating her alleged husband's burned body, reported Times of India, adding the person was alive.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message