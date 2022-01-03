The iconic Shree Jagannath Temple was reopened for devotees on Monday after a gap of three days. The temple was closed for the devotees from December 31. The 12th-century shrine was closed to avoid big crowds around New Year amid rising Covid-19 cases . During the three days, all rituals by priests and servitors continued in the temple, including the sanitisation.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure ease of devotees while adhering to all Covid protocols, the official added.

Meanwhile, Odisha's daily Covid-19 caseload has risen to 10,55,980 on Monday as 424 more people tested positive for the infection. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 8,463 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest number of 151 new cases, followed by 66 in Cuttack.

47 children have also tested positive for Covid-19, according to the state's health bulletin.

The active cases have climbed to 2,355while 10,45,109 people have recovered from the disease, including 147 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

More than 2.93 crore people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 2.1 crore people have been fully vaccinated in the state, so far.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for the 15-18 years age group began at 939 special sessions sites across the state. Students of class 10, who are appearing for assessment tests between January 5 and 8, can take the vaccine after the examination. Similarly, class 12 students will get vaccinated after January 12.

Teenagers who have tested positive for Covid-19 can get vaccinated three months after recovery.

