All ongoing offline examinations have been instructed to continue.
Earlier in the day, the state government had also instructed all government and sub-ordinate offices in the state to function with 50% capacity of employees from 7 January 7 till 31 January.
Odisha had on Thursday reported its first and the country's second Omicron-related death.
On Thursday, the Police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack had announced that Odisha government had decided to imposed night curfew from 9pm to 5am starting from 7 January.
The state also made it mandatory for all the travellers deboarding at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, except those in transit, to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the testing facility at the airport