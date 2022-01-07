OPEN APP
Amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Friday decided to shut down all colleges, universities, technical educational institutions from 10 January. 

This order however, excludes medical colleges, nursing colleges and institutions under control of the state Health Department.

All ongoing offline examinations have been instructed to continue.

Earlier in the day, the state government had also instructed all government and sub-ordinate offices in the state to function with 50% capacity of employees from 7 January 7 till 31 January.

Odisha had on Thursday reported its first and the country's second Omicron-related death.

On Thursday, the Police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack had announced that Odisha government had decided to imposed night curfew from 9pm to 5am starting from 7 January.

The state also made it mandatory for all the travellers deboarding at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, except those in transit, to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the testing facility at the airport

