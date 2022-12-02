Odisha signs MoU with BSE, NSE to promote MSMEs to access stock market

To enable MSMEs to access capital markets, Odisha has signed MOUs with BSE Ltd (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE Ltd National Stock Exchange) for facilitating the listing of medium and small enterprises (MSMEs). Under the aegis of the MOUs, BSE and NSE shall provide handholding to MSMEs to impart training and education required for listing and improving financial credibility.

