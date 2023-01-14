Odisha's Cuttack witnessed a stampede on Saturday during the Makar Sankranti celebrations which killed one person and left several injured, news agency ANI reported. A stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district, an official said on Saturday.
Odisha's Cuttack witnessed a stampede on Saturday during the Makar Sankranti celebrations which killed one person and left several injured, news agency ANI reported. A stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district, an official said on Saturday.
The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.
The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.
Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.
Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.
Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.
Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.
“One dead while nine were injured in incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," news agency ANI quoted Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik of Baramba hospital in Odisha.
“One dead while nine were injured in incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," news agency ANI quoted Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik of Baramba hospital in Odisha.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.
"The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery," Patnaik said in a statement.
"The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery," Patnaik said in a statement.
Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.
Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.
The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.
Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.