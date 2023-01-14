Odisha's Cuttack witnessed a stampede on Saturday during the Makar Sankranti celebrations which killed one person and left several injured, news agency ANI reported. A stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district, an official said on Saturday.

