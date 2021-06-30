Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that Odisha is now administered vaccines to three lakh people every day.

"Immediate immunization will be our main focus for the next few months," said Patnaik while asking district collectors to supervise vaccination in their area.

The CM also urged officials to focus on strict enforcement of all Covid-related guidelines, especially in districts where the infection rates are high.

In preparation for a possible third wave, the CM also said that all arrangements for the treatment of pediatric diseases and the training of doctors in this regard should be given priority.

He emphasized ensuring that the oxygen plant in various hospitals could be operational within the stipulated time frame.

Further, state chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said in a review meeting with the CM that there has been no increase in Covid-19 cases in 17 districts of southern and western Odisha despite lockdown norms easing.

"But coastal and northern Odisha district like Puri, Cuttack, Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj are more prone to infections", he said.

Additional chief secretary, health, PK Mohapatra said the infection rate in Ganjam and Jharsuguda districts was below one per cent, while in Khordha and Puri districts it was 9-15%.

Special emphasis is being placed on micro containment zone, testing, etc with lockdown strict. "The situation is expected to improve by July 15," he said.

Covid situation in state

Odisha reported 2,640 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, its lowest in the last three months, a health official said.

Forty more people died in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,970, he said.

So far, the state has reported 9,06,429 Covid-19 cases.

The dip in the numbers may pave the way for relaxing the restrictions, which is in place at present till 5 am of 1 July, the official said.

The curbs are likely to continue in Balasore, Cuttack, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Puri where the positivity rate is over 5%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.