The CM also urged officials to focus on strict enforcement of all Covid-related guidelines, especially in districts where the infection rates are high.
In preparation for a possible third wave, the CM also said that all arrangements for the treatment of pediatric diseases and the training of doctors in this regard should be given priority.
He emphasized ensuring that the oxygen plant in various hospitals could be operational within the stipulated time frame.
Further, state chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said in a review meeting with the CM that there has been no increase in Covid-19 cases in 17 districts of southern and western Odisha despite lockdown norms easing.
"But coastal and northern Odisha district like Puri, Cuttack, Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj are more prone to infections", he said.
Additional chief secretary, health, PK Mohapatra said the infection rate in Ganjam and Jharsuguda districts was below one per cent, while in Khordha and Puri districts it was 9-15%.