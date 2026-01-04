Odisha stone quarry collapse: Several feared dead, many trapped; rescue operations underway

Several people are feared dead in Odisha after a large portion of rocks collapsed at a stone quarry in the Dhenekanal district.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place on Saturday evening when some workers were engaged in drilling and exploration of stone from the quarry.

It is currently not clear how many workers are trapped underneath the rocks, nor is it clear how the incident took place.

However, news agency ANI reported that a massive explosion was heard at the quarry before the collapse took place.

“The incident occurred last night during blasting operations,” the news agency quoted Fire Department official Nabaghana Mallik as saying.

Rescue operations have been initiated, with teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) being deployed.

A dog squad has also been deployed to help in locating survivors, while several machines have been pressed into service to help with the rescue operations.

“Machinery is being used to cut through these stones and evacuate those trapped inside. Two teams from the fire department have been deployed, and a dog squad is also assisting at the site,” Malik added.

Dhenkanal District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar have also reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation, PTI reported.

Commenting on the incident, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and called for a probe into the collapse.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that workers lost their lives due to a rockfall following an explosion in a stone quarry in Dhenkanal. At this sorrowful time, I convey my deepest condolences to the family members, along with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls," Patnaik said in a post on X.

"Let appropriate investigations be conducted into the circumstances under which this incident occurred and the state of the workers' safety measures, and let the government direct its attention toward immediately expediting rescue operations," he added.