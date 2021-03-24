Subscribe
Odisha: Sudden buffalo deaths trigger panic in Kendrapara district

Odisha: Sudden buffalo deaths trigger panic in Kendrapara district

The animals in the affected areas are being vaccinated
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST PTI

  • The cause of the deaths is believed to be a disease and authorities have taken steps to check its spread
  • Some livestock farmers have alleged inaction on the part of the state government

Around 25 buffaloes have died in the past few days in Odisha's Kendrapara district, triggering panic among livestock farmers, officials said on Tuesday.

The cause of the deaths is believed to be a disease and authorities have taken steps to check its spread, they said.

"The outbreak of the disease has been reported in Ranipokhari, Balakati, Nagapada and a few other villages. It is suspected to be Theileriosis, which spreads through contact with infected animals," Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officer of Kendrapara, Ashis Satapathy, said.

"The animals in the affected areas are being vaccinated. We have advised buffalo owners to keep them covered with mosquito nets," Satapathy said.

Meanwhile, some livestock farmers have alleged inaction on the part of the state government in tackling the situation, sources said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

