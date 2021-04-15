Odisha suspends classes 10 and 12 board exams amid Covid-19 surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to suspend all 10 and 12 board exams in the state in view of an unprecendented surge in Covid-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 15 May next month.

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to suspend all 10 and 12 board exams in the state in view of an unprecendented surge in Covid-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 15 May next month.

A day after the announcement on CBSE board exams this year, the Odisha government chaired a meeting to take a crucial decision on holding the Matric Board Examination.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,58,342 on Thursday after 2,989 people tested positive, the biggest single-day spike this year, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,935. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the new infections detected in all the 30 districts, 1,733 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining are local-contact cases.

Sundergarh district logged 631 new cases, followed by Khurda (438), Kalahandi (260), Cuttack (208), Nuapada (151), Sambalpur(148), Bargarh (126), Puri (112) and Bolangir (110), he said.

The deaths were reported from Kalahandi and Keonjhar districts. A total of 53 other Covid-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has tested over 94.96 lakh samples, including 34,571 on Wednesday, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stands at 3.77%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}