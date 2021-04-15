Subscribe
Odisha suspends classes 10 and 12 board exams amid Covid-19 surge

Odisha suspends classes 10 and 12 board exams amid Covid-19 surge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also directed to promote the students of classes 9 and 11 to classes 10 and 12 in the academic year 2020-21, respectively

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to suspend all 10 and 12 board exams in the state in view of an unprecendented surge in Covid-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 15 May next month.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also directed to promote the students of classes 9 and 11 to classes 10 and 12, in the academic year 2020-21, respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this, CM Patnaik said today.

A day after the announcement on CBSE board exams this year, the Odisha government chaired a meeting to take a crucial decision on holding the Matric Board Examination.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,58,342 on Thursday after 2,989 people tested positive, the biggest single-day spike this year, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,935.

Of the new infections detected in all the 30 districts, 1,733 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining are local-contact cases.

Sundergarh district logged 631 new cases, followed by Khurda (438), Kalahandi (260), Cuttack (208), Nuapada (151), Sambalpur(148), Bargarh (126), Puri (112) and Bolangir (110), he said.

The deaths were reported from Kalahandi and Keonjhar districts. A total of 53 other Covid-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

The coastal state now has 14,621 active cases, while 3,58,342 patients have thus far recovered from the disease.

It has tested over 94.96 lakh samples, including 34,571 on Wednesday, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stands at 3.77%.

