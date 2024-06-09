Odisha: Swearing-in ceremony for maiden BJP govt rescheduled to June 12

Amid the suspense over the name of Odisha's new chief minister, the swearing-in ceremony for the maiden BJP government in the state has been rescheduled to June 12, 2024. Grand preparations are being made to organise the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar

Amid the suspense over the name of Odisha's new chief minister, the swearing-in ceremony for the maiden BJP government in the state has been rescheduled to June 12, 2024, news agency PTI reported on Sunday, citing saffron party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar. Grand preparations are being made to organise the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

The oath-taking of the new chief minister was earlier scheduled for 10 June. However, it has now been rescheduled to 12 June due to the prior commitments of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, who is also expected to attend the first BJP government in Odisha.

Also Read | Modi 3.0 cabinet: Watch first visuals of PM Modi's tea meeting with NDA leaders Earlier on Saturday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said the government is expecting more than 30,000 people to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Eminent guests from different sectors and people from various sections of society will participate in the maiden BJP government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Secretary said that all senior officials have been assigned work to receive the important delegates arriving at the state for the ceremony.

Also Read | PM Modi Oath Ceremony Live: JDS leader Kumaraswamy to be cabinet minister? "The state administration is gearing up. We had two rounds of reviewing in the last two days. We are reviewing progress of work. We are reviewing progress of work. We have distributed work among senior officers starting from reception of important guests and delegates from outside the state who would come by air, train, road; how to receive them. We have also planned everything for reception of people coming from within the state...the entire logistics have been worked out," Jena said.

Speaking about the security arrangements, Jena said, "Security arrangements have been made. Since we are expecting more than 30,000, special traffic arrangements have to be made. The Commissioner of Police, DG, and Intelligence—all are working it out."

Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi said, "The PM is coming for the oath-taking ceremony. So, we are making arrangements. The Special Protection Group team has already arrived. We are deploying a sufficient number of forces. We are expecting many VIPs, CMs, MoS, and other VIPs to attend the function. So accordingly, we will be making security arrangements," said Arun Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha.

Also Read | Modi 3.0: Manohar Lal Khattar likely to be inducted in Union cabinet "There will be arrangements for a traffic diversion plan... We are hopeful that everything will pass smoothly. We have not received any confirmation from any state government. But we are expecting that by this evening, we will be receiving confirmation from various governments about the participation of the CMs," he added.

Meanwhile, suspense still remains over the new chief minister. Senior BJP leader and newly elected MLA Suresh Pujari rushed to New Delhi, triggering speculation that he may be among the main contenders for the top post, sources said. His supporters believe he was called to New Delhi for discussions with central leaders.

The BJP secured a comfortable majority in the 147-member Assembly, winning 78 seats. The party went to the elections under the leadership of Modi without naming a chief ministerial candidate.

