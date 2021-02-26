Odisha: Thermal screening mandatory for passengers from these 12 states

In view of the upsurge of Covid-19 cases, passengers from 12 states disembarking in Odisha will have to mandatorily go through thermal screening, the state government said on Thursday.

The government has alerted the authorities to screen passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattishgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, a health official said.

Those found with symptoms of Covid-19 will be tested by Rapid Antigen Test on site. If found positive, they will be isolated and treated as per protocol, said the additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department, P K Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors, municipal commissioners, directors of Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airport and the general manager (operation) of East Coast Railways that precautions should be taken in order to enhance surveillance in Odisha to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The district authorities have been asked to make arrangement for the thermal screening and on-site RAT tests.

The measures were taken a day after two passengers were found to be Covid-19 positive after they reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

"We have set up screening and testing facilities at the airport and in contact with the railways for similar facilities to screen passengers coming from other hot spots," said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner P C Chaudhury.

Covid-19 cases in Odisha

Meanwhile, the tally in the state mounted to 3,36,924 after 89 more people tested positive for the contagion. The cumulative death toll has reached 1,915 with one more death reported in Bolangir district.

As many as 53 Covid-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.

Odisha, during the day also registered recovery of 67 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured persons to 3,34,400, which is 99.25% of the caseload, the health department official said.

The state's fatality ratio now stands at 0.56%, while the positivity rate remained at 4.08%.

In regard to the new cases detected in 19 of the state's 30 districts on Thursday, health department officials said that 53 infections were from quarantine centres and 36 local contact cases.

Sambalpur district recorded the highest of 14 cases followed by nine each from Khurda and Balasore and eight from Sundergarh.

Kandhamal and Dhenkanal turned coronavirus free as both the districts have no active Covid-19 case.

Odisha currently has 556 active cases which is 0.16% of the caseload.

The state has tested over 82.55 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 24,639 on Wednesday.

