Odisha to build first resettlement colony for people affected by coastal erosion, climate change1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:28 AM IST
The Odisha government is to build the country's first resettlement colony for the people of Satbhaya in Kendrapada District, displaced due to coastal erosion and climate change.
