He also said that the construction of saline embankment will be done by packing stones along the coast. To prevent these stones from getting separated during high tide, they will be covered with iron nets, he added.
The chief engineer also informed that in order to prevent strong onshore wind speed, there will be massive plantations along the embankments.
The state already has 52 km saline embankment in the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam. It was built between 2013 and 2016 at a cost of ₹135 crore.
Rath said that this embankment was still intact and protecting the coast.
Earlier in the week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state has a long coastline of 480 km, a major portion of which is vulnerable to storm surge.
Due to storm surge caused by cyclone Yaas, saline water had entered into around 125 villages. Cyclone Yaas, second to hit the country in just over a week, made landfall near Dhamra in Bhadrak district on May 26.
