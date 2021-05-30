Hit by another powerful cyclonic storm, the Odisha government has decided to construct a 380 km saline embankment to protect its coast which is vulnerable to tidal surge.

Odisha's Water Resources department has chalked out a plan to construct the embankment at an estimated investment of ₹1,944 crore, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | 'Yodha in every home': How Odisha plans to fight future disasters. Details

Water Resources department Engineer-in-chief Jyotirmay Rath informed about the decision after a meeting chaired by WR secretary Anu Garg.

According to the report, Rath said that a detailed project report was being prepared "1for the first-phase construction of a 380 km saline embankment at a projected cost of ₹1,944 crore".

Also Read | Kerala announces vaccine certificate for people travelling abroad. How to apply

He also said that the construction of saline embankment will be done by packing stones along the coast. To prevent these stones from getting separated during high tide, they will be covered with iron nets, he added.

The chief engineer also informed that in order to prevent strong onshore wind speed, there will be massive plantations along the embankments.

The state already has 52 km saline embankment in the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam. It was built between 2013 and 2016 at a cost of ₹135 crore.

Rath said that this embankment was still intact and protecting the coast.

Earlier in the week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state has a long coastline of 480 km, a major portion of which is vulnerable to storm surge.

Due to storm surge caused by cyclone Yaas, saline water had entered into around 125 villages. Cyclone Yaas, second to hit the country in just over a week, made landfall near Dhamra in Bhadrak district on May 26.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.