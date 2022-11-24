More than a lakh people die every year in road accidents and that makes road safety a crucial issue in India. To ensure better compliance with the traffic rules and regulations, the Odisha government has developed a new portal that will keep a tab on vehicles plying on the road without valid documents. The portal will also issue e-challans to the violators of the traffic rules, a senior transport official informed on Thursday.
The portal named ‘e-detection portal’ will be installed at all toll gates on national highways and will work to identify vehicles plying without a driver's license, registration certificate, Pollution Under Control, insurance, fitness certificate, or permit. The portal is set to launch by 1 January next year.
"Data collected will be analyzed and challans will be issued to the owner, who will be immediately alerted," Joint Commissioner, Transport (Technical), Dipti Ranjan Patra told news agency PTI.
The transport official further informed that the system will also be launched in industrial and mining areas in subsequent phases.
He emphasized that data collected from various national highways point towards a large number of vehicles moving without valid required documents. The portal will be installed to keep a check on such non-compliant vehicle owners in a seamless manner.
The transport department will collect the data with the help of FASTag and images captured when the vehicle passes through the toll gate. The official also urged all the vehicle owners to ensure that they have valid legal documents for their vehicles as in case of any adverse situation like accidents, the vehicle owners without valid documents do not get the insurance claim.
According to National Crime Records Bureau data, over 1.55 lakh lives were lost in road crashes across India in 2021, an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.
