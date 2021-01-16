Odisha to pause Covid-19 vaccination drive tomorrow. Know why

The immunisation drive was conducted at 161 session sites in all 30 districts of the state on Saturday. The first vaccine shot in the state was administered to a sanitation worker, Biranchi Naik (51), of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar at 11.05 am followed by the director of Capital Hospital, Dr Laxmidhar Sahu, an orthopaedic surgeon. A total of 16,100 healthcare workers were to be vaccinated on the first day.

