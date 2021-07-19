Odisha will resume its 'Mo Bus' services in Bhubaneswar from today, July 19 as the state witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases. As per the Odisha government's official order, the public transport bus services will remain in operation from 7 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday).

The public transport provider will operate 87 buses initially from Monday to Friday in 16 routes, CRUT General Manager Dipti Mahapatro said in a statement. During the weekends, the 'Mo Bus' services will remain suspended.

However, bus services will continue from the Bhubaneswar railway station to Cuttack and Khurda town for those who are coming to the state.

"We will keep adding more buses and routes over a period of time," the official added.

The authorities of public transport providers have directed all staffers to carry passengers only up to the seating capacity of a bus, adding that no one will be allowed to travel in a standing position.

Further, Mahapatro urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour while travelling in buses.

"We appeal to all the commuters to take precautionary measures, while they travel in 'Mo Buses'. They are requested to carry sanitisers as well," the official said.

All the staffers of the public transport provider have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Saturday reported 2,215 Covid positive cases and 66 deaths.

With this, the state's caseload has surged to 9,54,326 and cumulative death toll has jumped to 5,058.

The state now has 21,289 active cases, while 9,27,926 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 2,400 on Saturday.

The state has thus far tested over 1.50 crore samples for Covid-19, including 77,519 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.33%.

Only Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda and Cuttack districts have TPR above 5% while it's below 2% in 17 districts, and between 2-5% in the remaining nine districts, the official said.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) is 0.53%, one of the lowest in the country.

The state government has administered 1.4 crore doses thus far. A total of 1,539 pregnant women have been inoculated to date.

