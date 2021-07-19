2 min read.Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 06:20 AM ISTLivemint
Odisha: The public transport provider will operate 87 buses initially from Monday to Friday in 16 routes
Odisha's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 9,54,326 and cumulative death toll has jumped to 5,058
Odisha will resume its 'Mo Bus' services in Bhubaneswar from today, July 19 as the state witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases. As per the Odisha government's official order, the public transport bus services will remain in operation from 7 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday).
The public transport provider will operate 87 buses initially from Monday to Friday in 16 routes, CRUT General Manager Dipti Mahapatro said in a statement. During the weekends, the 'Mo Bus' services will remain suspended.
However, bus services will continue from the Bhubaneswar railway station to Cuttack and Khurda town for those who are coming to the state.
"We will keep adding more buses and routes over a period of time," the official added.
The authorities of public transport providers have directed all staffers to carry passengers only up to the seating capacity of a bus, adding that no one will be allowed to travel in a standing position.
Further, Mahapatro urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour while travelling in buses.
"We appeal to all the commuters to take precautionary measures, while they travel in 'Mo Buses'. They are requested to carry sanitisers as well," the official said.
All the staffers of the public transport provider have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the statement added.