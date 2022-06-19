Odisha (Department of Mission Shakti) has signed an agreement with Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) New Delhi to launch an initiative for skill development of 10,000 Mission Shakti SHG members on apparel manufacturing. This is a part of programmes promoting entrepreneurship among women through the formation of Micro Enterprises of Mission Shakti SHGs. This initiative is titled as "Skill-based training of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Group Members as Sewing Machine Operators".

"The initiative will ensure the generation of skilled manpower in the apparel sector, provide self-employment opportunities across the state and create organised micro-enterprises in the local apparel industry through active participation of skilled Mission Shakti SHG members," said a statement from the Department.

SHGs/PGs have been sewing and supplying uniforms for pre-schools, schools, and other academic institutions as part of Mission Shakti's unique livelihood convergence concept.

This decision by the State Government, made in partnership with AMHSSC, intends to improve the livelihood chances of 10,000 SHG members by providing market-focused skills training and promoting clothing entrepreneurship.

"This intervention will enhance the abilities of SHG members with basic tailoring skills to a higher level of tailoring in order to increase market employability. This will further equip SHGs/ Producer Groups (PGs) with the necessary skills and opportunities for year-round engagement in order to ensure the long-term viability of tailoring units led by SHGs/PGs," it said.

As per the department, the project is set to be executed over the course of 18 months.

Post-training, AMHSSC will assist the SHG members in establishing their tailoring units and offer necessary handholding support.

AMHSSC will also facilitate strategic and feasible industry partnerships with the apparel sector under this collaboration.

(With ANI inputs)