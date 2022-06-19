OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Odisha to skill 10,000 women in apparel sector
Listen to this article

Odisha (Department of Mission Shakti) has signed an agreement with Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) New Delhi to launch an initiative for skill development of 10,000 Mission Shakti SHG members on apparel manufacturing. This is a part of programmes promoting entrepreneurship among women through the formation of Micro Enterprises of Mission Shakti SHGs. This initiative is titled as "Skill-based training of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Group Members as Sewing Machine Operators".

"The initiative will ensure the generation of skilled manpower in the apparel sector, provide self-employment opportunities across the state and create organised micro-enterprises in the local apparel industry through active participation of skilled Mission Shakti SHG members," said a statement from the Department.

SHGs/PGs have been sewing and supplying uniforms for pre-schools, schools, and other academic institutions as part of Mission Shakti's unique livelihood convergence concept.

This decision by the State Government, made in partnership with AMHSSC, intends to improve the livelihood chances of 10,000 SHG members by providing market-focused skills training and promoting clothing entrepreneurship.

"This intervention will enhance the abilities of SHG members with basic tailoring skills to a higher level of tailoring in order to increase market employability. This will further equip SHGs/ Producer Groups (PGs) with the necessary skills and opportunities for year-round engagement in order to ensure the long-term viability of tailoring units led by SHGs/PGs," it said.

As per the department, the project is set to be executed over the course of 18 months.

Post-training, AMHSSC will assist the SHG members in establishing their tailoring units and offer necessary handholding support.

AMHSSC will also facilitate strategic and feasible industry partnerships with the apparel sector under this collaboration.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
The reshuffle has cleared the cabinet of several controversial faces and introduced a combination of young and experienced leaders

Odisha: 21 ministers take oath, new cabinet mix of young and experienced leaders

2 min read . 05 Jun 2022
Such development has occurred for the first time in history that all the Cabinet Ministers stepped down from their respective offices at once.

Odisha cabinet reshuffle: 20 ministers resign, new cabinet to take oath today

2 min read . 05 Jun 2022
In most cases, the viral illness has symptoms like fever, painful sores in the mouth and rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks, according to the World Health Organization.  (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) (HT_PRINT)

Odisha: 26 children diagnosed with Tomato fever, condition stable. Read here

1 min read . 24 May 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout